Warren man taken to hospital after house fire

One man was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in his Warren home early Monday.

Firefighters were called to a home at the corner of Palmyra and Brunswick Avenues SW shortly before 5 am when a pot on the stove caught fire.

According to investigators, the homeowner burned his hand trying to put the fire out by himself.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Although firefighters say there was little fire damage, there is extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

No one else was injured.