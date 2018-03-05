Route 19 bridge replacement work set today near Mercer - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa -

Work to replace a Mercer County bridge on Route 19 just north of Mercer Borough is scheduled to begin today.

Crews will be replacing the existing bridge over Munnell Run with a one-span concrete spread box beam bridge, along with new roadway approaches and updated drainage, guide rails, signs, and pavement markings,

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the bridge is structurally deficient and is restricted to use by one truck at a time.

The bridge is currently used by about 6,500 vehicles a day, on average.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by November 6.

PennDOT says no detour is anticipated for traffic since construction techniques will be used to maintain two-way traffic on Route 19, with vehicles shifted to one side of the bridge and a median barrier separating the work area from traffic.

Detours will be required for two connecting side roads.

A detour will be required on the ramp from Route 19 to Route 62. A detour will also be required on Pitt Street and Fairground Road.

