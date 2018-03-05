Another beautiful day but BIG changes are on the way

Monday will feature much fo the same from the weekend; sunshine and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The big weather change comes early tomorrow morning when rain and snow showers will move in! Rain or snow showers will be likely throughout much of the morning and then once again later in the evening.

Wednesday will feature a similar trend but light snow showers are possible at the end of the day.

Thursday and Friday will end the week with the coldest highs since mid-February and the possibility of light snow or flurries.

The weekend will start mostly sunny and slightly warmer but Sunday could get interesting with snow a possibility for some in the viewing area. Remember to set your clocks AHEAD an hour before bed Saturday as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning.