Hermitage Walmart adds speedy online Pickup Tower - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hermitage Walmart adds speedy online Pickup Tower

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
HERMITAGE, Pa. -

An area Walmart is the first in the Valley to make use of the latest technology to integrate online shopping with the in-store experience.

The Hermitage Walmart Supercenter has unveiled the retail chain's new pickup tower, which the company says enables customers to more quickly and easily retrieve Walmart.com purchases in-store.

Customers shopping on Walmart.com choose an item and selects the “pickup” option as they check out.

When the item arrives at the local store, an employee loads it into the Pickup Tower and the customer will receive a notification and barcode on their smartphone.

Once at the store, the customer scans the barcode at the Pickup tower.

Walmart says the order will appear in less than one minute.

Most Walmart stores currently have the online customers go to a special counter to pick up their orders.

“So many people shop online as part of their daily lives,” said Hermitage Store Manager Mark Falesnik. “The Pickup Tower enables customers to retrieve online orders without waiting in line.”

The Walmart Supercenter, located at 1275 N Hermitage Rd, also plans to add an online grocery pickup service later this spring.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    Monday, March 5 2018 9:34 AM EST2018-03-05 14:34:37 GMT
    (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>

  • Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

    Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

    Monday, March 5 2018 9:26 AM EST2018-03-05 14:26:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...
    The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.More >>
    The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.More >>

  • Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

    Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

    Monday, March 5 2018 3:53 AM EST2018-03-05 08:53:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, FILE). FILE- In this photo taken Monday, April 28, 2014, Roger Bannister, who as a young man was the first person to break the 4-minute barrier for the mile run in 1954, poses during an interview with The Associated Press ...(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, FILE). FILE- In this photo taken Monday, April 28, 2014, Roger Bannister, who as a young man was the first person to break the 4-minute barrier for the mile run in 1954, poses during an interview with The Associated Press ...
    Roger Bannister, the first runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, has died.More >>
    Roger Bannister, the first runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, has died.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms