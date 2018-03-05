Hermitage Walmart adds speedy online Pickup Tower

An area Walmart is the first in the Valley to make use of the latest technology to integrate online shopping with the in-store experience.

The Hermitage Walmart Supercenter has unveiled the retail chain's new pickup tower, which the company says enables customers to more quickly and easily retrieve Walmart.com purchases in-store.

Customers shopping on Walmart.com choose an item and selects the “pickup” option as they check out.

When the item arrives at the local store, an employee loads it into the Pickup Tower and the customer will receive a notification and barcode on their smartphone.

Once at the store, the customer scans the barcode at the Pickup tower.

Walmart says the order will appear in less than one minute.

Most Walmart stores currently have the online customers go to a special counter to pick up their orders.

“So many people shop online as part of their daily lives,” said Hermitage Store Manager Mark Falesnik. “The Pickup Tower enables customers to retrieve online orders without waiting in line.”

The Walmart Supercenter, located at 1275 N Hermitage Rd, also plans to add an online grocery pickup service later this spring.