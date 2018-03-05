Youngstown murder suspect turns himself in - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown murder suspect turns himself in

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Mark Winlock Jr. Mark Winlock Jr.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown murder suspect who just turned 18-years-old in January has turned himself in to Youngstown police. 

Detectives  filed aggravated murder charges against Mark Winlock Jr. on Monday for the weekend shooting death of 18-year-old Brandon Warham.

Police say Warham died of his injuries after being shot Saturday afternoon on the 100 block of Rhoda Avenue on the city's West Side.

According to police, Wareham was shot as he sat in a car at around 4 pm.

