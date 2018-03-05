Crash traps driver on Youngstown's East Side

A driver was trapped in her car when it rolled over on Youngstown's East Side Monday morning.

The police and fire department were called out around 8 am when the Oldsmobile Alero went off Coitsville Hubbard Road and struck a ditch near McGuffey Road.

The car landed on the driver's side.

Emergency crews had to help free the woman from the car.

Although the driver wasn't seriously injured, she was taken to the hospital as a precaution.