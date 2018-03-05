Crash traps driver on Youngstown's East Side

Speeders caught by Howland's traffic cams go from a warning to a real ticket on Tuesday.More >>
A driver was trapped in her car when it rolled over on Youngstown's East Side Monday morning.More >>
An area Walmart is the first in the Valley to make use of the latest technology to integrate online shopping with the in-store experience.More >>
A teen arrested outside a Warren business with four knives hidden inside his clothing claims he was just trying to get a job, according to a police report.More >>
An Ohio death row inmate scheduled to be executed on April 11 will seek a recommendation of clemency from the Ohio Parole Board this week.More >>
Police say a man stepped into a convenience store in Ohio only to watch in horror as another person stole his SUV with his three children in the backseat.More >>
Police have arrested a Pennsylvania man who they say opened fire at people sitting in a parked car.More >>
More than 100,000 utility customers in Pennsylvania are still without power following a destructive nor'easter that has shuttered some schools and left some residents unsure about when they can return home.More >>
An Ohio death row inmate scheduled to be executed on April 11 will seek a recommendation of clemency from the Ohio Parole Board this week.More >>
Authorities say a fire in an apartment building near Pittsburgh killed one person and injured another.More >>
Officials say the winds from last week's storm were so severe that they blew train cars off the tracks just south of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania near the Maryland line.More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire for less than $12,000.More >>
Ohio officials say a twice-convicted murderer whose November execution was halted when a vein couldn't be found to administer execution drugs has died of natural causes.More >>
