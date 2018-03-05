Police: Man steals SUV with children inside - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Man steals SUV with children inside

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say a man stepped into a convenience store in Ohio only to watch in horror as another person stole his SUV with his three children in the backseat.

WCPO-TV obtained the father's frantic 911 call Saturday afternoon as he tells dispatchers his kids were taken in Colerain Township. The father says a good Samaritan gave him a ride, and the two chased the suspect before he eluded them.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for the children, two 4 year olds and a 1 year old. Police say the children were found safe in the SUV several hours later in a Walmart parking lot.

Police have arrested the 33-year-old suspect and charged him with auto theft and kidnapping.

The family has declined to comment.

