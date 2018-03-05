Youngstown closes part of Commerce Street for three weeks - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown closes part of Commerce Street for three weeks

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Youngstown Department of Public Works says it has down a portion of Commerce Street to through traffic for about three weeks.

According to city officials, Commerce is closed between Hazel and Wick Avenue as part of the Phelps Street sewer project.

East and westbound traffic will be allowed to pass intermittently during the time period.

Detours are posted and access to local businesses is being maintained.

