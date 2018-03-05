Chilly Pattern Will Be Here For Awhile

After a warm end to the month of February, the first several days of March have been mostly on the chilly side. This trend is expected to continue for the next several days. Tuesday will feature highs near 40 and some spotty rain showers. A few snowflakes can mix in at times. Snow showers will occasionally mix with rain showers on Wednesday as well. A small accumulation of snow on non-paved surfaces will be possible Wednesday, especially in the morning.

The coldest weather this week will come Thursday and Friday. Flurries and snow showers will be accompanied by gusty winds at times. The weekend forecast is a tricky one as we'll be watching a system to our south. As it stands now, there is a small chance for snow but we'll have more confidence in the details as the week wears on.