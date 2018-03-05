The Covelli Center hosts a job fair for the upcoming DoubleTree hotel

The Double Tree by Hilton held a job fair at the Covelli Center looking to fill 40 positions at for the new Downtown location that will open in May.

There are positions open for almost ever department in the hotel.

Most of the jobs pay between nine and fifteen dollars per hour with salaried positions available as well.

Hotel sales director, Amy Liakaris says the job fair acts as a pre-qualification process.

She explains at the fair they are "going through the application, sitting with each individual, asking a quick few questions" .

Following the job fair they will contact individuals who they are interested in.

If you didn't make it out to the Covelli Center you can still find an online application here.