Youngstown man charged after threatening family and setting fire to dog cage

A Youngstown man has been charged with arson and intimidation after allegedly threatening to kill a woman and her children.

According to police, 62-year-old Jerome Christian made threats against the family on Dryden Avenue after setting fire to their dog cage.

Christian then approached officers, open gas can in hand, as he walked back to his abandoned car they were about to tow.

Youngstown police arrested Christian on Monday for arson and intimidation of a witness.