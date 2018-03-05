Ohio attorney general sues agribusiness company over PCBs - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio attorney general sues agribusiness company over PCBs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's attorney general has sued the agribusiness company Monsanto alleging the company produced and sold chemical compounds known as PCBs for decades despite knowing of hazards the chemicals posed.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Hamilton County in southwest Ohio asks for unspecified financial compensation for the state, including money to pay for a plan to investigate and remove the chemicals from Ohio land and waters.

St. Louis-based Monsanto made the chemicals from 1929 until 1977 for use in paints, sealants, lubricants, electrical equipment and many other applications.

Scott Partridge is Monsanto's vice president of global strategy. He says the company is still reviewing the lawsuit and plans an aggressive defense.

Similar lawsuits were filed by Oregon in January and by the state of Washington in 2016.

