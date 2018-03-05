Ohio attorney general sues agribusiness company over PCBs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's attorney general has sued the agribusiness company Monsanto alleging the company produced and sold chemical compounds known as PCBs for decades despite knowing of hazards the chemicals posed.
The lawsuit filed Monday in Hamilton County in southwest Ohio asks for unspecified financial compensation for the state, including money to pay for a plan to investigate and remove the chemicals from Ohio land and waters.
St. Louis-based Monsanto made the chemicals from 1929 until 1977 for use in paints, sealants, lubricants, electrical equipment and many other applications.
Scott Partridge is Monsanto's vice president of global strategy. He says the company is still reviewing the lawsuit and plans an aggressive defense.
Similar lawsuits were filed by Oregon in January and by the state of Washington in 2016.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH) urged President Donald Trump to implement steel and aluminum tariff on bad actors, not key allies and calls for exemptions for key allies like Canada.More >>
Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH) urged President Donald Trump to implement steel and aluminum tariff on bad actors, not key allies and calls for exemptions for key allies like Canada.More >>
Some city leaders agree the street needs to be repaved, but the challenge is to be smart with taxpayer dollars.More >>
Some city leaders agree the street needs to be repaved, but the challenge is to be smart with taxpayer dollars.More >>
There's a new spelling bee champion in Trumbull County.More >>
There's a new spelling bee champion in Trumbull County.More >>
Grove City Police are looking for a suspect involved in a fight in the parking lot of Marathon gas station on West Main Street.More >>
Grove City Police are looking for a suspect involved in a fight in the parking lot of Marathon gas station on West Main Street.More >>
A Youngstown family is searching for justice after their loved one was shot and later died in Cleveland.More >>
A Youngstown family is searching for justice after their loved one was shot and later died in Cleveland.More >>
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators want state law enforcement to be alerted when someone who isn't allowed to buy a gun tries to purchase one.More >>
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators want state law enforcement to be alerted when someone who isn't allowed to buy a gun tries to purchase one.More >>
Authorities say a homeless man shot by police after allegedly pointing a BB pistol at officers told investigators that he began the incident by torching a trailer so that he could go to jail.More >>
Authorities say a homeless man shot by police after allegedly pointing a BB pistol at officers told investigators that he began the incident by torching a trailer so that he could go to jail.More >>
An Ohio death row inmate scheduled to be executed on April 11 will seek a recommendation of clemency from the Ohio Parole Board this week.More >>
An Ohio death row inmate scheduled to be executed next month will seek a recommendation of clemency from the Ohio Parole Board this week.More >>
Police say a man stepped into a convenience store in Ohio only to watch in horror as another person stole his SUV with his three children in the backseat.More >>
Police say a man stepped into a convenience store in Ohio only to watch in horror as another person stole his SUV with his three children in the backseat.More >>
Police have arrested a Pennsylvania man who they say opened fire at people sitting in a parked car.More >>
Police have arrested a Pennsylvania man who they say opened fire at people sitting in a parked car.More >>
More than 100,000 utility customers in Pennsylvania are still without power following a destructive nor'easter that has shuttered some schools and left some residents unsure about when they can return home.More >>
More than 100,000 utility customers in Pennsylvania are still without power following a destructive nor'easter that has shuttered some schools and left some residents unsure about when they can return home.More >>
An Ohio death row inmate scheduled to be executed on April 11 will seek a recommendation of clemency from the Ohio Parole Board this week.More >>
An Ohio death row inmate scheduled to be executed on April 11 will seek a recommendation of clemency from the Ohio Parole Board this week.More >>
Authorities say a fire in an apartment building near Pittsburgh killed one person and injured another.More >>
Authorities say a fire in an apartment building near Pittsburgh killed one person and injured another.More >>
Officials say the winds from last week's storm were so severe that they blew train cars off the tracks just south of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania near the Maryland line.More >>
Officials say the winds from last week's storm were so severe that they blew train cars off the tracks just south of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania near the Maryland line.More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>