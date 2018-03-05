Howland Twp. Police: Speed camera warnings turn into citations

Police say the grace period is over and speed camera enforcement will now mean fines for motorists driving through Howland Township.

Howland police say after a month of warnings speeders will have to start paying, as the warnings turn into citations.

The fines will begin on Wednesday.

The speed cameras, operated by officers take pictures of the vehicles.

If you do get a citation, the fines will be $150 in work and school zones and $100 in other areas.

Authorities say they hope this will help reduce speeding as well as distracted driving.