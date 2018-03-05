State, city sue over soccer team's proposed move - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

State, city sue over soccer team's proposed move

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Attorney General and the city of Columbus have sued Major League Soccer and the owner of the Columbus Crew to stop a proposed move to Austin, Texas.

The lawsuit cites a law enacted after the original Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore in 1996 that prohibits sports teams that have received public money from moving unless certain conditions are met.

The law says Ohio sports teams using publicly supported facilities must provide six months of advance notice of a move.

They also must allow cities or residents near sports facilities a chance to buy the team.

Crew owner Anthony Precourt announced the possible move last fall.

Messages were left for Precourt and for Major League Soccer seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Buried alive: Video shows man's rescue after avalanche

    Buried alive: Video shows man's rescue after avalanche

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-03-06 06:09:24 GMT
    (Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...(Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...
    Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow.More >>
    Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow.More >>

  • Oregon governor signs first gun law since Florida massacre

    Oregon governor signs first gun law since Florida massacre

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-03-06 06:09:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky). Oregon Gov. Kate Brown hands out one of the pens that she used to sign the first gun-control legislation signed into law in America since the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Florida high school, on the steps of the state Capitol...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky). Oregon Gov. Kate Brown hands out one of the pens that she used to sign the first gun-control legislation signed into law in America since the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Florida high school, on the steps of the state Capitol...
    A bill prohibiting domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from owning firearms on Monday became America's first new gun control law since a Florida high school massacre killed 17.More >>
    A bill prohibiting domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from owning firearms on Monday became America's first new gun control law since a Florida high school massacre killed 17.More >>

  • Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:33 AM EST2018-03-06 05:33:32 GMT
    (N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms