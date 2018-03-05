Poland Schools receive $6,000 in grants for district classrooms

The Poland Schools Foundation for Educational Excellence has awarded more than $6,000 in grants for district classrooms.

Some of the grant money will go toward Robotics competition equipment at Poland Seminary High School. The money will also provide Robotics sets for STEM students in 7th and 8th grade to expand the program.

Teachers who applied for the grants were at the presentation on Monday evening to talk about their projects.

"Our project, we are creating sensory boxes that have different fidgets and different seating devices and different things," said Stephanie Vegas, Special Education Teacher at Poland Seminary High School.

Vegas says the multi-sensory classroom is geared toward students with autism, but with these grants, they can help other students manage stress and anxiety.