H.S. basketball scores (3/5/18)

Boys' Basketball Tournament

Division III

South Range 42 Canton Central Catholic 46

Labrae 76 Garfield 24

Division IV

Warren JFK 56 Cornerstone Christian 72

McDonald 52 Western Reserve 54

