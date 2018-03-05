H.S. basketball scores (3/5/18)

Justin Schultz took a pass from Phil Kessel and buried it in the wide-open net 2:36 into overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.More >>
Justin Schultz took a pass from Phil Kessel and buried it in the wide-open net 2:36 into overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.More >>
High school basketball scores from Monday, March 5, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Monday, March 5, 2018.More >>
LeBron James scored 31 points before taking a seat on the bench, Larry Nance Jr. reached career highs with 22 points and 15 rebounds in his first start for Cleveland, and the Cavaliers closed a disappointing...More >>
LeBron James scored 31 points before taking a seat on the bench, Larry Nance Jr. reached career highs with 22 points and 15 rebounds in his first start for Cleveland, and the Cavaliers closed a disappointing five-game...More >>
Kenny Carpenter scored 16 points, Anthony Wright added 12 and No. 8 seed Cleveland State upset No. 4 seed Oakland 44-43 in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals on Monday night.More >>
Kenny Carpenter scored 16 points, Anthony Wright added 12 and No. 8 seed Cleveland State upset No. 4 seed Oakland 44-43 in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals on Monday night.More >>
The Ohio Attorney General and the city of Columbus have sued Major League Soccer and the owner of the Columbus Crew SC to stop a proposed move to Austin, Texas.More >>
The Ohio Attorney General and the city of Columbus have sued Major League Soccer and the owner of the Columbus Crew to stop a proposed move to Austin, Texas.More >>
The Youngstown State women's basketball team went toe-to-toe with Green Bay for 20 minutes, but the Phoenix came out with a second-half spark on both ends to beat the Penguins 66-45 on Monday in the semifinals of the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Basketball Championship.More >>
The Youngstown State women's basketball team went toe-to-toe with Green Bay for 20 minutes, but the Phoenix came out with a second-half spark on both ends to beat the Penguins 66-45 on Monday in the semifinals of the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Basketball Championship.More >>