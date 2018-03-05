8th grader wins Tribune Chronicle Scripps Spelling Bee

There's a new spelling bee champion in Trumbull County.

Isabella Pinto, an 8th grader at Bristol, took the trophy Monday night after spelling the word 'witloof.'

The 27th Annual Tribune Chronicle Scripps Spelling Bee was held at Kent State Trumbull.

Isabella also won $4,000 toward tuition at Kent State Trumbull if she chooses to go there after high school.

Isabella will head to Washington, D.C. in May for the National Scripps Spelling Bee.