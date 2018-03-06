One dead, one hospitalized after Transfer car crash

Police in Mercer County are investigating a deadly one-car accident.

Authorities say two people were in a car that went off Colt Road near Homer Lane in Transfer at around 1 am Tuesday.

First responders had to cut away the wreckage to remove the driver and the passenger from the car.

One of the victims has died.

A woman who was in the car was unconscious at first, but became alert and was talking with medics by the time she was airlifted to the hospital.

The coroner is investigating the death.

The names of the victims have not been released.