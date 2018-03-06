Victims identified in deadly Transfer car crash

Police in Mercer County are investigating a one-car crash that killed one man and injured a woman.

Authorities say two people were in a car that went off Colt Road near Homer Lane in Transfer at around 1 am Tuesday.

First responders had to cut away the wreckage to remove the driver and the passenger from the car.

According to Pymatuning Township Police, 36-year-old Joshua Kristyak of Hadley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Melinda Peabody, 39, of Greenville, was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Authorities say Peabody was unconscious at first, but became alert and was talking with medics by the time she was airlifted.

There is no word on her current condition.

Police are still investigating the accident.