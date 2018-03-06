Police: Man rapes daughter, fathers her 2 children - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Man rapes daughter, fathers her 2 children

Posted: Updated:
CINCINNATI (AP) -

Police say a Cincinnati man raped his daughter over a period of 15 years, fathering two of her children.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the man was indicted Friday with 43 felonies, including several counts of rape, sexual battery and endangering children. The man's wife has been charged with felony complicity.

Police say the man assaulted his daughter several times a month from when she was 10 to when she left home at 25.

Court documents show the victim has two children ages 2 and 7. Prosecutors say genetic testing indicates the victim's father is a close relative.

The man is scheduled to be arraigned March 9. It is unclear when his wife will be arraigned.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:06 AM EST2018-03-06 12:06:30 GMT
    (N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>

  • Oregon governor signs first gun law since Florida massacre

    Oregon governor signs first gun law since Florida massacre

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:27 AM EST2018-03-06 10:27:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky). Oregon Gov. Kate Brown hands out one of the pens that she used to sign the first gun-control legislation signed into law in America since the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Florida high school, on the steps of the state Capitol...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky). Oregon Gov. Kate Brown hands out one of the pens that she used to sign the first gun-control legislation signed into law in America since the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Florida high school, on the steps of the state Capitol...
    A bill prohibiting domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from owning firearms on Monday became America's first new gun control law since a Florida high school massacre killed 17.More >>
    A bill prohibiting domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from owning firearms on Monday became America's first new gun control law since a Florida high school massacre killed 17.More >>

  • Worst of bad US flu season finally over as illnesses decline

    Worst of bad US flu season finally over as illnesses decline

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:23 AM EST2018-03-06 10:23:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The nation’s nasty flu season has been fading for two weeks now, and health officials now feel confident the worst is ...(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The nation’s nasty flu season has been fading for two weeks now, and health officials now feel confident the worst is ...
    The nation's nasty flu season has been fading for two weeks; health officials say the worst is over.More >>
    The nation's nasty flu season has been fading for two weeks; health officials say the worst is over.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms