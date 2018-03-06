Police charge adults with kidnapping suspected car thieves - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police charge adults with kidnapping suspected car thieves

CLEVELAND,Ohio (AP) -

Police say three adults took it too far by chasing down teens suspected of stealing a car, forcing the teens into the trunk of their car and driving them to police headquarters.

According to a police report, two 14-year-old boys stole the car in Garfield Heights Sunday afternoon. The car had a GPS tracking system inside, and police say the adults met the teens in Cleveland.

A car chase ensued, during which the teens hit several utility poles and crashed into a townhome.

Police say the adults ordered the teens out of the car and into a trunk at gunpoint, and then drove the teens to Fourth District headquarters.

Instead of arresting the teens, police charged the adults with felonious assault and kidnapping. Both teens have been hospitalized.

