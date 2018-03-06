Girard Police: Missing 13-year-old girl has been found

Girard Police Department says a teen who was missing for nearly a week has been found.

Police say 13-year-old Xialianna Aubel was listed as a runaway on February 28 but was found Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Authorities said Aubel was known to frequent the Girard, Youngstown, Niles, and McDonald areas. When last seen she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black and white leggings. She is 5 ft., 100 lbs, blonde hair and brown eyes.

Girard Police say she has been found and is safe. They are not releasing any further information at this time.