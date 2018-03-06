Police seek help finding missing Girard teen

The Girard Police Department is asking for help in finding a thirteen-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

Police say Xialianna Aubel has been listed as a runaway since February 28.

According to authorities, Aubel is known to frequent the Girard, Youngstown, Niles, and McDonald areas.

When last seen she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black and white leggings.

She is 5 ft., 100 lbs, blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Girard Police Department at (330) 545-0211.