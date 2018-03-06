Connelly Boulevard in Sharon closed today

A portion of Connelly Boulevard in the City of Sharon is being temporarily closed for utility work this week.



The road will be closed from 8 am to 2 pm Tuesday and Wednesday, March 6 and 7, 2018.

The closure will run from the intersection with Route 718 (Dock Street) to the intersection with South Railroad Street. Dock Street will remain open.



PennDOT says the closure is necessary for the relocation of overhead power lines.