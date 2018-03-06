Troopers seize $43,900 worth of pot and meth on Ohio highway

A state trooper found so much pot inside a car pulled over on an Ohio highway, the stash could barely fit on the hood of an OSP cruiser.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over a Chevy Impala on U.S. Route 35 in Jackson County last week for a turn signal violation.

After smelling marijuana, the trooper searched the car and found 19 pounds of marijuana and 154 grams of methamphetamines.

The patrol estimates that the drugs are valued at $43,900.

The driver, Michael D. Odell, 21, and passengers, Joshua A. Williams, 19, and Chelsey R. Little, 19, all from Columbus, were jailed on charges of drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.