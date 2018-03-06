The clouds and chilly temperatures are here to stay

After abundant sunshine over the last few days, clouds have returned to the Valley and are here to stay through the end of the week.

Scattered showers will hang around today, and temperatures will reach the low 40s.

As temperatures fall back into the 30s overnight, any rain will switch over to snow going into Wednesday morning. Snow and rain will be possible throughout the day, but any accumulations will be light, and mainly on unpaved surfaces.

The chilly temperatures and the chance for a few light snow or rain showers will continue for a majority of the next seven days.