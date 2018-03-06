Police: Warren man saw nothing wrong with leaving toddler home alone

A Warren man is free on bond after police say he admitted leaving his fourteen-month-old daughter home alone while he went out to buy a drink.

Alexander Cope, 20, pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of child endangering.

Police were called to his Reo Court NW home just after midnight Monday by the mother of the little girl.

The mom told officers she came home to find her daughter asleep and alone in the home with the door unlocked.

Cope told officers that he left the child alone for 20 minutes while he walked to the store to get a drink, according to the police report.

Police say Cope told them he saw nothing wrong with leaving the toddler at home by herself.

The mother said she called police when Cope tried to stop her and their daughter from leaving the home.

Cope's next court hearing is scheduled for April 26.