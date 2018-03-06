Scope activities move as Niles firefighters escape from leaky roof

Activities at the Niles Scope Senior Center are being moved elsewhere for now so firefighters don't have to sleep under a leaky roof.

Niles Public Service Director Ed Stredney tells 21 News that the city has temporarily moved the sleeping quarters of the firefighters across the street to the Scope Center until work can be completed on fixing a leaky roof at the fire station.

There have been ceiling leaks in every room of the fire department, forcing firefighters to put up plastic sheets and place buckets on the floors.

Stredney says he expects repairs will be completed by Monday, March 12.

Until then all Niles Scope Senior Center day and evening activities will be held at the Niles Wellness Center with the exception of an AARP Tax Prep event from 9 am until 2:30 pm Friday.