Prosecutors want to paint Cosby as big Hollywood predator - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Prosecutors want to paint Cosby as big Hollywood predator

Posted: Updated:

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators.

The 80-year-old Cosby will be back in a suburban Philadelphia courtroom on Tuesday as his lawyers try to convince a judge to block some of his dozens of accusers from testifying against him.

Prosecutors want as many as 19 of Cosby's accusers to take the stand as they attempt to show he had a long history of drugging and attacking women.

They're also trying to insulate the accuser in his lone criminal case from attacks on her credibility.

Cosby's first trial ended in a hung jury.

Cosby's lawyers have argued some of the accusers' allegations date to the 1960s and are impossible to defend against.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Oregon governor signs first gun law since Florida massacre

    Oregon governor signs first gun law since Florida massacre

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:24 PM EST2018-03-06 18:24:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky). Oregon Gov. Kate Brown hands out one of the pens that she used to sign the first gun-control legislation signed into law in America since the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Florida high school, on the steps of the state Capitol...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky). Oregon Gov. Kate Brown hands out one of the pens that she used to sign the first gun-control legislation signed into law in America since the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Florida high school, on the steps of the state Capitol...
    A bill prohibiting domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from owning firearms on Monday became America's first new gun control law since a Florida high school massacre killed 17.More >>
    A bill prohibiting domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from owning firearms on Monday became America's first new gun control law since a Florida high school massacre killed 17.More >>

  • SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:22 PM EST2018-03-06 17:22:39 GMT
    (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.(Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>

  • New York City's tree sweaters to stay in place

    New York City's tree sweaters to stay in place

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:08 PM EST2018-03-06 17:08:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). One of more than a dozen trees on Christopher Street is shown decorated in crocheted patterns, Monday March 5, 2018, in New York. The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in the West Village neighborhood ca...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). One of more than a dozen trees on Christopher Street is shown decorated in crocheted patterns, Monday March 5, 2018, in New York. The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in the West Village neighborhood ca...
    The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in a Manhattan neighborhood can keep their crocheted sweaters.More >>
    The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in a Manhattan neighborhood can keep their crocheted sweaters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms