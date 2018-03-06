Prosecutors want to paint Cosby as big Hollywood predator

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators.

The 80-year-old Cosby will be back in a suburban Philadelphia courtroom on Tuesday as his lawyers try to convince a judge to block some of his dozens of accusers from testifying against him.

Prosecutors want as many as 19 of Cosby's accusers to take the stand as they attempt to show he had a long history of drugging and attacking women.

They're also trying to insulate the accuser in his lone criminal case from attacks on her credibility.

Cosby's first trial ended in a hung jury.

Cosby's lawyers have argued some of the accusers' allegations date to the 1960s and are impossible to defend against.

