Republicans debating in Philly in Pennsylvania governor race

By MARC LEVY
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Three Republicans seeking the party's nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in November are appearing together for a fifth time, taking debate questions with just over two months until the primary election.

Tuesday's debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia is between lawyer Laura Ellsworth, ex-health care systems consultant Paul Mango and state Sen. Scott Wagner.

Last week's debate became confrontational when Mango repeatedly attacked Wagner as not conservative enough. Wagner also owns waste hauler Penn Waste and was endorsed by the state party. Mango and Ellsworth are first-time candidates.

Dave Davies of WHYY-FM radio is moderating. It'll be rebroadcast by public television stations and Pennsylvania Cable Network.

The primary election is May 15.

Wolf is seeking a second term and is unlikely to face a primary challenge.

