GOP's Kasich says last State of the State speech will be odd

Plans were unveiled in Boardman Tuesday for a monument to the men and women of law enforcement and the fire service who have died in the line of duty.More >>
Plans were unveiled in Boardman Tuesday for a monument to the men and women of law enforcement and the fire service who have died in the line of duty.More >>
Police in Mercer County are investigating a one-car crash that killed one man and injured a woman.More >>
Police in Mercer County are investigating a one-car crash that killed one man and injured a woman.More >>
A Weathersfield husband and wife, current and former teachers in the Niles Schools, are asking a judge to order a psychological evaluation of the board of education president and issue an emergency protection order keeping her away from one of their children.More >>
A Weathersfield husband and wife, current and former teachers in the Niles Schools, are asking a judge to order a psychological evaluation of the board of education president and issue an emergency protection order keeping her away from one of their children.More >>
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries and clean up a bloody bed cover...More >>
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then...More >>
Authorities say an elderly woman sleeping in her Philadelphia home escaped serious injury when she was struck by a stray bullet fired from outside the residence.More >>
Authorities say an elderly woman sleeping in her Philadelphia home escaped serious injury when she was struck by a stray bullet fired from outside the residence.More >>
A state trooper found so much pot inside a car pulled over on an Ohio highway, the stash could barely fit on the hood of an OSP cruiser.More >>
A state trooper found so much pot inside a car pulled over on an Ohio highway, the stash could barely fit on the hood of an OSP cruiser.More >>
A woman who posed nude at a suburban strip mall in Pennsylvania last year and the man who photographed her have pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.More >>
A woman who posed nude at a suburban strip mall in Pennsylvania last year and the man who photographed her have pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.More >>
Police say three adults took it too far by chasing down teens suspected of stealing a car, forcing the teens into the trunk of their car and driving them to police headquarters.More >>
Police say three adults took it too far by chasing down teens suspected of stealing a car, forcing the teens into the trunk of their car and driving them to police headquarters.More >>
Police say a Cincinnati man raped his daughter over a period of 15 years, fathering two of her children.More >>
Police say a Cincinnati man raped his daughter over a period of 15 years, fathering two of her children.More >>
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators want state law enforcement to be alerted when someone who isn't allowed to buy a gun tries to purchase one.More >>
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators want state law enforcement to be alerted when someone who isn't allowed to buy a gun tries to purchase one.More >>
Authorities say a homeless man shot by police after allegedly pointing a BB pistol at officers told investigators that he began the incident by torching a trailer so that he could go to jail.More >>
Authorities say a homeless man shot by police after allegedly pointing a BB pistol at officers told investigators that he began the incident by torching a trailer so that he could go to jail.More >>
An Ohio death row inmate scheduled to be executed on April 11 will seek a recommendation of clemency from the Ohio Parole Board this week.More >>
An Ohio death row inmate scheduled to be executed next month will seek a recommendation of clemency from the Ohio Parole Board this week.More >>
Police say a man stepped into a convenience store in Ohio only to watch in horror as another person stole his SUV with his three children in the backseat.More >>
Police say a man stepped into a convenience store in Ohio only to watch in horror as another person stole his SUV with his three children in the backseat.More >>