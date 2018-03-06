Plans announced for Safety Services Memorial in Boardman

Plans were unveiled in Boardman Tuesday for a monument to the men and women of law enforcement and the fire service who have died in the line of duty.

The Safety Services Memorial will be located in front of the new Boardman Fire Station which is currently under construction along Market Street across from the Southern Park Mall.

The memorial, sponsored by the Boardman Lions Club as well as Boardman Police FOP Lodge 43 and Boardman Firefighters Local 1176, will also recognize members of the Boardman Police and Fire Departments.

The memorial design includes two pillars representing police officers and firefighters working together as one to protect citizens.

Lights will shine up through each pillar. A blue light will represent police officers and a red light will represent firefighters.

The lights will shine all day and all night, symbolizing continuing efforts to protect the community.

Representatives of the organizations presented $5,000 in donations on Tuesday to help fund the memorial.

Western Reserve Building Trades donated $5,000 as well as and $5,000 in services for the project.

Donations being accepted at http://www.safetyservicesmemorial.com