Two teachers seek psychological evaluation of Niles School Board president

A Weathersfield husband and wife, current and former teachers in the Niles Schools, are asking a judge to order a psychological evaluation of the board of education president and issue an emergency protection order keeping her away from one of their children.

Christopher Chieffo, who was fired as a Niles Middle School teacher, and his wife Abbey, who teaches at the high school had already filed a $4 million suit against fifteen defendants including the school system, the superintendent, and school board members.

Now the attorney for the Chieffos has filed a motion claiming School Board President Susan Giannetti-Longacre hugged Christopher Chieffo's son in a school cafeteria and asked him about his father's court-ordered custody agreement made during a divorce.

The lawsuit was filed following the school board's unanimous decision on January 18th to fire Christopher Chieffo for allegedly misusing and falsifying his sick leave.

The school board alleges that Chieffo called off sick on October 3, but was actually coaching the Howland High School Boys Golf team at a tournament in Alliance.

The Chieffo's lawsuit accuses members of the school board and Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen of fraud and defamation.

The latest motion repeats an allegation made by Abbey Chieffo who claims she and her husband didn't invite School Board President Susan Giannetti-Longacre to their July 20th wedding.

The suit says that Longacre sent Abbey Chieffo a text on her wedding night reading “you both can go (expletive deleted) YOURSELVES.” The lawsuit contains a screenshot of the alleged text.

Chieffo's motion asks the court to order that the Niles School System pay for a psychological evaluation of the school board president.

Attorney Kelly Newbrough, who filed the suit on behalf of the Chieffos, was a teacher at Niles when his license was suspended for 10 days without pay in 2010.

Records show Newbrough was accused of intimidating a student. He resigned later that year.

The defendants have not filed a response to the Cheiffo's latest motion.

No court hearings have been scheduled in the case.