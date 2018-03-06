Ohio court grants DNA testing results to condemned killer - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio court grants DNA testing results to condemned killer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court is allowing a condemned killer of two fuller access to DNA testing of a cigarette butt his attorneys say could determine his innocence.

Death row inmate Tyrone Noling was convicted of the 1990 double murder in Portage County in northeastern Ohio of Bearnhardt and Cora Hartig, both 81.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-2 Tuesday in favor of providing Noling's attorneys the DNA profile from tests on the cigarette butt found at the scene.

Noling's attorneys argue the profile could help them match the DNA to other suspects.

Lead attorney Brian Howe said Tuesday that lawyers are continuing their efforts to exonerate Noling of a crime he didn't commit.

Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci (vih-LOO'-chee) says the cigarette butt's relevance has been repeatedly disproven.

