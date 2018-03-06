Great Groceries: Chicken Lettuce Wraps - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

2 cups shredded chicken 
1/3 cup sliced almonds
1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
2 Tbsp. capers
1/2 cup chopped Kalamata olives
1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained
1 jar roasted red peppers, cut into thin strips
1/2 cup freshly chopped parsley
3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
4 Tbsp. honey
1/2 cup olive oil 
2 Tbsp. lemon juice
1/2 tsp. salt 
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 head Boston lettuce, rinsed and leaves separated


In a large bowl, combine chicken, almonds, onions, capers, olives, tomatoes, peppers and parsley.  

In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, honey, olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and whisk until combined. Chill until ready to serve.

Spoon about 1/4 cup chicken mixture into each lettuce cup. Drizzle dressing over chicken mixture and enjoy.

