Great Groceries: Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

2 cups shredded chicken

1/3 cup sliced almonds

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions

2 Tbsp. capers

1/2 cup chopped Kalamata olives

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained

1 jar roasted red peppers, cut into thin strips

1/2 cup freshly chopped parsley

3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

4 Tbsp. honey

1/2 cup olive oil

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 head Boston lettuce, rinsed and leaves separated



In a large bowl, combine chicken, almonds, onions, capers, olives, tomatoes, peppers and parsley.

In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, honey, olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and whisk until combined. Chill until ready to serve.

Spoon about 1/4 cup chicken mixture into each lettuce cup. Drizzle dressing over chicken mixture and enjoy.