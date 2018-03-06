Wintry Weather Set To Return This Week - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Wintry Weather Set To Return This Week

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
We expect a seasonable day on Wednesday with variable amounts of clouds and afternoon temperatures in the lower 40s. There can be a snow shower around, mainly early in the day. A quick rain shower or sprinkle can't be ruled out as well. 

A potent trough of low pressure is set to cross the region on Thursday and the result will be a blustery and cold day with snow showers around. Snow showers can leave some modest accumulations around the Valley, especially Thursday afternoon and evening. Some places can pick up a couple or few inches. 

Windy and cold weather will stick around into Friday. The weekend looks like a chilly one but it will not be as blustery and we expect some sunshine each day. 

