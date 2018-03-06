Salem woman returns home safely after state-wide alert was issued

A Salem woman and her son have returned home safely after they were reported missing early Monday.

Salem Police issued a state-wide alert on Tuesday.

The missing adults have been identified as 73-year-old Wanda Wade, and her 47-year-old son Michael Wade.

Family and friends told 21 News they were worried because they had no contact with the pair for more than a day.

Wanda's other son, John, says they borrowed his car early to go pay some bills. "After that, they never came home and I'm more worried than anything now then I was yesterday."

Wanda's Family believed she went to a cash advance store in Salem to pay on a loan.

The police report said that Michael had a message about meeting a girl named Destiny in Waterville, Ohio, which is in Lucas County. John believes she may have met his brother on social media.

Police say the pair was driving, a green, 1994 Nissan Altima with Ohio license HEG9884.

Police say Wanda is diabetic and did not have her insulin with her.