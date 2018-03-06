Cortland bans smoking in city parks

Cortland is making sure people who visit the city's parks and recreation areas can enjoy the fresh air, smoke-free.

City council recently voted to approve the ban on lighting up in city parks.

Complaints from park board members about seeing people smoking and similar comments on social media triggered the conversation.

"We don't want people in that environment smoking," Mayor Jim Woofter said. "It actually made social media and then there was quite a banter back and forth about people smoking in the picnic pavilion."

No smoking signs will be placed at parks including Pearl and Willow parks.

He says youth and local school sports teams use the park facilities for practices and games.

"There's food, there's children, it's not really an environment that we would like to see people smoking in," he said.

Violators could face charges if they're caught smoking on park property.

More improvements could be on the way.

Woofter says the city is now looking at resurfacing the city's tennis courts and installing new fences around them. Cortland High School uses the courts for home matches.

"Our tennis courts are becoming in poor repair, so there's a lot cracks in them and rather than just patching cracks, it's pretty much that it needs to be dug up and resurfaced," he said.