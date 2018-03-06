Empty, double tractor-trailers banned during winter storm on PA - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Empty, double tractor-trailers banned during winter storm on PA Turnpike

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
HARRISBURG, Pa. -

Due to the winter storm coming, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has announced it will widen Wednesday's trailer ban.

Beginning at midnight on Tuesday, the PA Turnpike is issuing a ban on empty, straight trucks and large combination vehicles.

That includes tandem trailers and double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers and trailers pulled by passenger vehicles.

The ban is in effect for the entire 111-mile Northeastern Extension (Interstate 476) from Mid-County to Clarks Summit. It is also in effect for a 112-mile section of the east-west mainline (Interstate 76 and 276) from Harrisburg East to the Delaware River Bridge.

Officials say the restrictions will remain throughout the storm. 

As conditions develop, speed restrictions and wider truck and vehicle bans will be considered. 

While driving on the Turnpike in severe weather, motorists are advised to follow these protocols:

  • Always travel at a safe speed for conditions, no matter what the posted limit is
  • Allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks
  • Never pass a truck that is actively plowing or spreading salt

