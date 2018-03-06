Empty, double tractor-trailers banned during winter storm on PA Turnpike

Due to the winter storm coming, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has announced it will widen Wednesday's trailer ban.

Beginning at midnight on Tuesday, the PA Turnpike is issuing a ban on empty, straight trucks and large combination vehicles.

That includes tandem trailers and double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers and trailers pulled by passenger vehicles.

The ban is in effect for the entire 111-mile Northeastern Extension (Interstate 476) from Mid-County to Clarks Summit. It is also in effect for a 112-mile section of the east-west mainline (Interstate 76 and 276) from Harrisburg East to the Delaware River Bridge.

Officials say the restrictions will remain throughout the storm.

As conditions develop, speed restrictions and wider truck and vehicle bans will be considered.

While driving on the Turnpike in severe weather, motorists are advised to follow these protocols: