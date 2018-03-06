Cortland votes for smoking ban in city parks

Cortland is taking steps to make sure people who visit the city's parks, can enjoy them smoke-free.

Council members voted on Tuesday to ban smoking in all city parks and recreation areas.

Officials say complaints surfaced on social media platforms. This is what triggered the conversation.

"We don't want people in that environment smoking. Then it had actually made social media and then there was quite a banter back and forth about people smoking in the picnic pavillion," said Mayor Jim Woofter.

No smoking signs will be placed at parks including Pearl and Willow Park.