Youngstown group opposed to HB 70 says CEO departure won't change their fight

Since it's inception, the Youngstown School Board has been fighting House Bill 70. That's the law that put a CEO in charge of the district. And although, Tuesday the Valley learned CEO Krish Mohip is the finalist for a job out-of-state, those fighting, what's become known as the "Youngstown Plan," say his departure wouldn't change their fight.

"As those people go, others will come in with the same agenda," said one man speaking at a community meeting Tuesday night.

The community forum is the second one organized by a group against House Bill 70. Those in attendance include parents, as well as leaders from other districts.

"In my opinion, I believe the state has lost focus of what's important," said one woman.

At the forefront of the meeting was Youngstown School Board President Brenda Kimble.

"It's obvious that House Bill 70 doesn't work with how it's written," said Kimble.

But, according to the district, they've seen many successes.

One example: On the latest report card the district earned a "B" in Kindergarten through 3rd-Grade Literacy. They said that's the highest grade earned by the district since the state started issuing letter grades.

Kimble though, said that's an improvement that was already on the move.

"You remember that in 2015-16 we moved 16.25% and that was because of the help, I believe the connection we have with Ohio State University with our LLI Tutoring programs," said Kimble.

Another example, according to the district, is that the most recent report card showed an improvement in the five-year graduation rate.

"I don't think it's contributed to one year under Mr Mohip. I think it's our teachers moving forward and really working with our students to help them improve themselves," said Kimble.

When asked if she could point to any specifics of how she feels House Bill 70 isn't working, Kimble said, "Nothing can work when you have one person that has complete and total control of everything and there is no accountability to anyone."

