Governor John Kasich delivers final State of the State address

Ohio Governor John Kasich hinted that his final State of the State address would be, "odd" or different from previous speeches that focused on policy.

He wasn't lying. Kasich talked about philosophers and theologians, touted love and compassion and really only took a few minutes to reflect on his administrations accomplishments.

It was a speech that covered more philosophy than politics.

"Faith and reason can help human beings chart a course for a better tomorrow."

Governor Kasich also used his speech to call on people to tap into values such as love, compassion, respect and humility to, "live a life that is bigger than ourselves."

"We don't have to go win gold medals. We just do little things that matter," said Kasich.

At times the speech felt more like a sermon. The shortest portion was spent on his political record or policy initiatives.

"We are now experiencing a 6-year low in the number of prescribed opiate deaths and we've now begun to see heroin level off."

Kasich said while he couldn't accomplish everything he wanted these past 8 years, he did his best.

"I believe the state of Ohio is stronger today than it's been in a generation, we are proud to be Ohioans, we are more hopeful, we are more united and we have set a course for others to follow. Ohio is back, Ohio is strong again ladies and gentleman."

Governor Kasich did make one significant announcement. He said Ohio is getting a new state park, one of the largest in its history. It will be named after Olympian and Ohioan Jesse Owens and will be located in Morgan and Muskingum counties.