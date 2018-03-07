Local school district discussing the possibility of employee concealed carry

A valley school district is considering the possibility of allowing employees to carry a gun.

The Columbiana Exempted Village Board of Education will meet on March 13th to discuss a proposal to potentially allow employee concealed carry in the district.

They want to hear from the public about the topic next Tuesday in the high school auditorium.

The special meeting starts at 6 p.m.

People can share their thoughts on the issue during the designated public comment portion of the meeting.

The regularly scheduled board meeting will start at 7 p.m.