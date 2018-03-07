East Palestine police believe teen struck by train was an accide - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Grief counseling available at school

East Palestine police believe teen struck by train was an accident

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio -

East Palestine Police say they believe a 16-year-old boy struck and killed by a train was an accident.

Police are still investigating, but as of Wednesday said the teen was hit by a Norfolk and Southern train between North Pleasant Drive and James Street shortly after 6 pm Tuesday.

The teen's name won't be released until family members are notified.

Grief counseling was available today in the Wellsville Schools as well as the East Palestine Junior-Senior High School.

Wellsville Schools Superintendent Richard E. Bereschik tells 21 News that the teen attended schools in that system for the past three-and-a-half years before moving from the district.

East Palestine School Superintendent Traci Hostetler said that the teen was enrolled to begin ninth grade at the Junior-Senior High School this week.

Hostetler says she reached out to area ministers and other school districts to recruit several counselors for East Palestine students and staff that may want to talk about the tragedy.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • New York City's tree sweaters to stay in place

    New York City's tree sweaters to stay in place

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:36 AM EST2018-03-07 13:36:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). One of more than a dozen trees on Christopher Street is shown decorated in crocheted patterns, Monday March 5, 2018, in New York. The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in the West Village neighborhood ca...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). One of more than a dozen trees on Christopher Street is shown decorated in crocheted patterns, Monday March 5, 2018, in New York. The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in the West Village neighborhood ca...
    The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in a Manhattan neighborhood can keep their crocheted sweaters.More >>
    The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in a Manhattan neighborhood can keep their crocheted sweaters.More >>

  • SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:14 AM EST2018-03-07 13:14:34 GMT
    (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.(Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>

  • Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:03 PM EST2018-03-06 23:03:57 GMT
    (N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms