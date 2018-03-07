East Palestine police believe teen struck by train was an accident

East Palestine Police say they believe a 16-year-old boy struck and killed by a train was an accident.

Police are still investigating, but as of Wednesday said the teen was hit by a Norfolk and Southern train between North Pleasant Drive and James Street shortly after 6 pm Tuesday.

The teen's name won't be released until family members are notified.

Grief counseling was available today in the Wellsville Schools as well as the East Palestine Junior-Senior High School.

Wellsville Schools Superintendent Richard E. Bereschik tells 21 News that the teen attended schools in that system for the past three-and-a-half years before moving from the district.

East Palestine School Superintendent Traci Hostetler said that the teen was enrolled to begin ninth grade at the Junior-Senior High School this week.

Hostetler says she reached out to area ministers and other school districts to recruit several counselors for East Palestine students and staff that may want to talk about the tragedy.

