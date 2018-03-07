Former Wellsville student struck by train was new to East Palestine Schools

Grief counseling will be available today in the Wellsville Schools as well as the East Palestine Junior-Senior High School after a student was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was hit at around 6 pm on the tracks between James Street and North Pleasant Drive in East Palestine.

Wellsville Schools Superintendent Richard E. Bereschik tells 21 News that the teen attended schools in that system for the past three-and-a-half years before moving from the district.

East Palestine School Superintendent Traci Hostetler said that the teen was enrolled to begin ninth grade at the Junior-Senior High School this week.

Hostetler says she reached out to area ministers and other school districts to recruit several counselors for East Palestine students and staff that may want to talk about the tragedy.

East Palestine Police say they are still investigating the death and expect to have more information available today.

