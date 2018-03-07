Wellsville students come together to remember 16-year-old killed by train

East Palestine Police have released the identity of a 16-year-old boy that was killed after being struck by a train Tuesday night.

Police Chief James Brown says they are still investigating, but believe Ethan Ferguson was hit by a Norfolk and Southern train between North Pleasant Drive and James Street shortly after 6 pm Tuesday.

Police are still investigating, but as of Wednesday, they believe Ferguson's death was an accident.

Grief counseling was available today in the Wellsville Schools as well as the East Palestine Junior-Senior High School.

Wellsville Schools Superintendent Richard E. Bereschik tells 21 News that Ferguson attended schools in that system for the past three-and-a-half years before moving from the district.

In a post on the Wellsville Junior/Senior High School Facebook post, officials say Ferguson was in the 10th grade and was on the 2017 Tiger football team, participated in varsity track, choir and played basketball in junior high.

"Just this past week, we all said goodbye to Ethan as his family was moving to East Palestine. We never knew in our hearts that our goodbyes would be forever. Ethan will always be a "Tiger" and hold a special place in our hearts" the post reads.

Students in Wellsville school placed Post-It notes, along with posters, and pictures of Ferguson with angels over his former locker.

East Palestine School Superintendent Traci Hostetler said that the teen was enrolled to begin at the Junior-Senior High School this week.

Hostetler says she reached out to area ministers and other school districts to recruit several counselors for East Palestine students and staff that may want to talk about the tragedy.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.