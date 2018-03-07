Wellsville students come together to remember 16-year-old killed by train

East Palestine Police say they believe a 16-year-old boy struck and killed by a train was an accident.More >>
East Palestine Police say they believe a 16-year-old boy struck and killed by a train was an accident.More >>
The text of Gov. John Kasich's state of the state address as delivered on Wednesday:More >>
The text of Gov. John Kasich's state of the state address as delivered Tuesday:More >>
A prosecutor says a man who fired on officers serving a warrant in January was himself shot 18 times.More >>
A prosecutor says a man who fired on officers serving a warrant in January was himself shot 18 times.More >>
An Ohio woman says she found a tooth with dried blood on it while eating cashews.More >>
An Ohio woman says she found a tooth with dried blood on it while eating cashews.More >>
An Ohio medical examiner has ruled the death of a 4-year-old boy whose remains were found in a trash bag in the backyard of a vacant Cleveland home a homicide by "unspecified means."More >>
An Ohio medical examiner has ruled the death of a 4-year-old boy whose remains were found in a trash bag in the backyard of a vacant Cleveland home a homicide by "unspecified means."More >>
The coroner in a southwestern Ohio county says accidental overdoses spiked more than 20 percent last year, driven in large part by the rise of fentanyl and other powerful opioids.More >>
The coroner in a southwestern Ohio county says accidental overdoses spiked more than 20 percent last year, driven in large part by the rise of fentanyl and other powerful opioids.More >>
One of two brothers who admitted killing a 12-year-old girl during a string of murders that terrorized an Ohio city in the early 1980s could be released from prison within months.More >>
One of two brothers who admitted killing a 12-year-old girl during a string of murders that terrorized an Ohio city in the early 1980s could be released from prison within months.More >>
The government says eight people have been charged with laundering money obtained from online romance scams based in Ohio.More >>
The government says eight people have been charged with laundering money obtained from online romance scams based in Ohio.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court is allowing a condemned killer of two fuller access to DNA testing of a cigarette butt his attorneys say could determine his innocence.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court is allowing a condemned killer of two fuller access to DNA testing of a cigarette butt his attorneys say could determine his innocence.More >>
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries and clean up a bloody bed cover...More >>
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then...More >>
Authorities say an elderly woman sleeping in her Philadelphia home escaped serious injury when she was struck by a stray bullet fired from outside the residence.More >>
Authorities say an elderly woman sleeping in her Philadelphia home escaped serious injury when she was struck by a stray bullet fired from outside the residence.More >>
A state trooper found so much pot inside a car pulled over on an Ohio highway, the stash could barely fit on the hood of an OSP cruiser.More >>
A state trooper found so much pot inside a car pulled over on an Ohio highway, the stash could barely fit on the hood of an OSP cruiser.More >>