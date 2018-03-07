East Liverpool mudslide blocks traffic on Dresden Avenue - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

East Liverpool mudslide blocks traffic on Dresden Avenue

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -

Officials in East Liverpool are waiting for a mudslide to stop moving so they can reopen a stretch of Dresden Avenue.

Part of a hill began to flow toward the road just past the Dresden Drive Thru and McKee Street Tuesday.

The avenue was closed when the mud reached the road.

The Dresden Drive Thru remains open for business.

Customers have to go through the downtown area to get there.

There is no word on when crews will be able to clean up the mudslide and reopen the road.

