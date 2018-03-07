Speed limits restored on Mercer County interstates

PennDOT has restored normal speed limits on interstate highways in Mercer County after reducing them earlier Wednesday due to winter driving conditions.

Speeds were reduced to 45 miles per hour on portions of both Interstate 80 and Interstate 79 because of hazardous travel conditions.

I-80 had been restricted for 73 miles from the Ohio line to the Corsica, Pa. Interchange.

The speed limit was also reduced on I-79 from the Grove City exit to Erie.