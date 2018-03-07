Clouds and snow in store for the second half of the week

The Valley woke up to some snowflakes this morning! The rest of the day will be cloudy with a slight chance for a few scattered wet snow showers mixed with a bit of rain in the afternoon. Any morning snow accumulations will likely melt as temperatures will reach the low 40's by the afternoon, and fall into the low 20's overnight.

Thursday will be colder with gusty winds as low pressure moves through the Valley bringing with it more snow showers. By Friday morning most areas could see 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.