Thief leaves car's registration after crashing into Youngstown business

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth says an arrest has been made in connection with the robbery at Huntington Bank on South Avenue.More >>
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced on Tuesday a new legislation meant to improve school safety and prevent school violence.More >>
Since it's inception, the Youngstown School Board has been fighting House Bill 70. That's the law that put a CEO in charge of the district.More >>
An Austintown restaurant known for its ribs and the crowds of people during its Queen of Hearts drawing is going to get bigger according to township officials. Township zoning officials tell 21 News that a plan has been approved paving the way for an expansion of Barry Dyngles on South Raccoon Road. Officials say that the neighboring Smoker Friendly business next door, which has until the end of the month to vacate the premises, will be torn down. According to a zoning official, Ba...More >>
The owner of a dog that was attacked and died says she wants Liberty Township trustees to act and help keep the community safe.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court is allowing a condemned killer of two fuller access to DNA testing of a cigarette butt his attorneys say could determine his innocence.More >>
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries and clean up a bloody bed cover...More >>
Authorities say an elderly woman sleeping in her Philadelphia home escaped serious injury when she was struck by a stray bullet fired from outside the residence.More >>
A state trooper found so much pot inside a car pulled over on an Ohio highway, the stash could barely fit on the hood of an OSP cruiser.More >>
A woman who posed nude at a suburban strip mall in Pennsylvania last year and the man who photographed her have pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.More >>
Police say three adults took it too far by chasing down teens suspected of stealing a car, forcing the teens into the trunk of their car and driving them to police headquarters.More >>
Police say a Cincinnati man raped his daughter over a period of 15 years, fathering two of her children.More >>
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators want state law enforcement to be alerted when someone who isn't allowed to buy a gun tries to purchase one.More >>
Authorities say a homeless man shot by police after allegedly pointing a BB pistol at officers told investigators that he began the incident by torching a trailer so that he could go to jail.More >>
An Ohio death row inmate scheduled to be executed on April 11 will seek a recommendation of clemency from the Ohio Parole Board this week.More >>
