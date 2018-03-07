Thief leaves car's registration after crashing into Youngstown business

Youngstown police may have a pretty good lead in finding out who drove their car into a South Side business thanks to a possibly careless criminal.

Officers were called out Glenwood and West LaClede Avenues during Wednesday's pre-dawn hours after a car smashed through the window of the Sun Clothing store.

Police say it was no accident. They call it a “smash and grab” crime.

Once inside the store, the suspect took three jackets and fifteen pairs of jeans.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and said the car was a black Chevy Impala with a broken tail light.

The car later drove away, but police say the driver left car's registration paper behind at the crime scene.

Detectives will be following up on the evidence.

The business has been at the current location for just over a month.

Sun Clothing used to be across the street but moved to the new spot on February 1 after a fire at the old store.